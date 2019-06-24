Exclusive ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Dolby Cinema Poster Goes All Stealthy on Us

0

We’ve got an exclusive look at a Spider-Man: Far From Home one-sheet to share with you today, courtesy of Dolby Cinema. It’s simple, it’s sleek, it’s stylish, and it doesn’t get mix up heroic eye-wear. The new poster, showing off Dolby Cinema’s exclusive artwork for Spider-Man: Far From Home, features Spider-Man in the Stealth Suit. The sure-to-be cosplay favorite costume was created by S.H.I.E.L.D, is made out of Kevlar, and includes flip-up lenses, because even though a superhero’s got to protect their eyes and secret identity, they can still look fly doing it.

Jon Watts (Spider-Man: Homecoming) directs Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal. Look for Sony’s spiderrific Marvel movie in theaters starting July 2nd.

Check out the full Dolby Cinema Spider-Man: Far From Home poster in all its glory below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Spider-Man: Far From Home:

Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!

For more on Spider-Man: Far From Home, be sure to get caught up with some of our recent write-ups linked below: