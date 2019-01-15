First ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’ Poster Goes Full Tourist

0

In addition to the first trailer, this morning Sony Pictures unveiled the very first Spider-Man: Far from Home poster. The film marks the sequel to 2017’s hit Spider-Man: Homecoming, which introduced audiences to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in full bloom. Far from Home sees Homecoming helmer Jon Watts returning to the director’s chair, and the story finds Parker and his friends and schoolmates traveling abroad to Europe for a summer vacation. While there, however, villainous Elementals wreak havoc on the continent, and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) recruits a mysterious man who goes by the name of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) to aid Parker in saving the world once again.

This poster is really fun, leaning into the whole “summer vacation” vibe of the film as the iconic Spider-Man mask is covered in travel stickers. It also may give us a hint as to the locations for the movie, as it boasts Prague, London, Venice, New York, Italy, Berlin, and the Alps as destinations. Will we see all in the film? It’s unclear, but I do like the idea of this particular Spider-Man movie taking the action out of NYC—Spidey’s stomping grounds—and moving him abroad.

Take a closer look at the first Spider-Man: Far from Home poster below. The film also stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, Colbie Smulders, Angourie Rice, Martin Starr, JB Smoove, Spider-Man: Far from Home opens in theaters on July 5th.