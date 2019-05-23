‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’: Six New Posters Look off into the Distance

0

Sony Pictures has released six new posters from Spider-Man: Far From Home. In the upcoming sequel, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is looking forward to enjoying a European vacation with his friends, but with new elemental threats rising around the globe, Peter is recruited by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to take on these monsters alongside Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), who claims to be from an alternate Earth.

These new posters continue the pattern from Spider-Man: Homecoming where the teaser posters are pretty great and then the following posters are pretty bad. I wouldn’t go so far as to say these new posters are “bad”, but boy are they bland. It’s Spider-Man! He can do exciting things! I know he’s not fighting Thanos or anything in this one, but I think we can do a little better than major characters in the foreground with city skylines in the background. Obviously, the poster campaign isn’t going to make or break this film, but I wish these were a little more imaginative.

Check out the Spider-Man: Far From Home posters below. The film opens July 2nd and also stars Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, and Marisa Tomei.

Here’s the official synopsis for Spider-Man: Far From Home: