First ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’ Reactions Praise a Surprising, Spoiler-Filled Sequel

While we’re all still recovering from Avengers: Endgame, the next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe story, Spider-Man: Far from Home, is about to hit theaters and the first reactions are in. The Sony Pictures film is a sequel to 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, which successfully rebooted the franchise with Tom Holland in the lead role and found Marvel Studios coming onto the project as the lead producer and creative partner in exchange for Sony allowing Holland’s Peter Parker to show up in other MCU movies like Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Homecoming director Jon Watts is back in the director’s chair for Far from Home, which finds Parker and his high school friends heading to Europe for vacation. While there, however, London is attacked by mysterious Elementals, and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) recruits Spider-Man to bring them down. Along for the ride is classic Spider-Man villain Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), who in Far from Home is painted as an ally and friend. He claims to be from a different dimension.

Oh yes, so Far from Home takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and the time heist in that film created a fully fledged multiverse for the MCU. This Spider-Man sequel also finds Peter Parker wrestling with his grief over the death of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), a major plot element that was kept secret until after Endgame hit theaters.

The first reactions from press who caught early previous of Spider-Man: Far from Home can be perused below. They’re largely positive, with some higher on the film than others—which, well, is pretty much normal with these kinds of early reactions. The recurring theme here appears to be that Far from Home has a lot of surprises, especially in its second half, so fans would probably do well to steer clear of spoilers and see the movie as early as possible.

Peruse the reactions below. Spider-Man: Far from Home opens in theaters on July 2nd.

absolutely loved #SpiderManFarFromHome. Captures the spirit of the comics and mixes in some amazing movie magic. The second the film ended I wanted to watch it again. #JakeGyllenhaal is fantastic as Mysterio. pic.twitter.com/4ZYaS0L8mf — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 19, 2019

#SpiderManFarFromHome is the coda we needed after Endgame, a glimpse of how the world looks now that the dust has settled. Could maybe have gone a bit harder on P's emotional arc, but bursting with warmth and humor and awkward teen romance. 💕 Also: Jake G = perfect casting. — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) June 19, 2019

Absolutely loved SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME. I’m a huge Mysterio fan and Gyllenhaal nails him. Also the movie is very clever (and funny) how it handles the fallout post ENDGAME in explaining how this world works now. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) June 19, 2019

Oh and for me SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME had three legit “holy shit” shocking moments. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) June 19, 2019

A reaction tweet: #SpiderManFarFromHome is wonderful. It’s funny and clever and filled with smart twists. (It also made me have incredibly visceral memories of class trips of yore.) I didn’t leave the theater sad! I am not worried about superheroes’ emotional states! Zendaya!! — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) June 19, 2019

Spider-Man: Far From Home made me smile from start to finish. Its got huge reveals and exciting set pieces but the way it builds off Endgame to to dive deeper into Peter’s emotions is really what make it soar. Mysterio also rules. I can’t wait to see it again. pic.twitter.com/FvP3B53MOX — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 19, 2019

#SpiderManFarFromHome isn't quite as wonderful as Homecoming, but it's a really strong, endearing sequel that delivers some excellent moments in its second half in particular. It commendably furthers Peter's story while laying groundwork for what's next in a notably deft way. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) June 19, 2019

#SpiderManFarFromHome had the difficult task of following two epic Avengers movies AND Spider-Verse and succeeds by telling a smaller, classical story about Peter Parker caught between what he wants and what responsibility demands. Pure cat(spider)nip for Spidey fans like me. pic.twitter.com/G2a4p6YhAr — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) June 19, 2019

Spider-Man: Far from Home is an extremely fun, cleverly executed, and frequently hilarious culmination of the MCU’s wall-crawler’s journey so far. Some very sweet moments, sly commentary and deft action set-pieces throughout #SpiderManFarFromHome pic.twitter.com/5sAmxh4E3p — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) June 19, 2019

#SpiderManFarFromHome! What a fun, solid sequel. Tom Holland so incredibly charming, will watch him in any/all things. Jake Gyllenhaal gets way more to do than expected, clearly had a ball doing it. Also still loving Zendaya's MJ. — Kara Warner (@karawarner) June 19, 2019

Ok friends. #SpiderManFarFromHome is jaw dropping. First half is a lot of fun, coasting on the good vibes of the HOMECOMING cast. But that second half is EXTRAORDINARY, delivering the BEST Spidey action ever. Most SHOCKING ending in a Spider-Man movie ever. Fans will flip out! pic.twitter.com/VcZR3egUWs — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) June 19, 2019

#SpiderManFarFromHome: far superior to its predecessor & really delightful, w/a terrific theme of trust well-threaded throughout. Could say more, but it's spoiler-laden, full of fun secrets, so be careful who you follow and what they say. Jake G is great #SpiderMan #FarFromHome — Rodrigo Perez 📽🎞📺 (@YrOnlyHope) June 19, 2019

#SpiderManFarFromHome: B-/C+. If you loved the teen-centric stuff in Homecoming, there's more where that came from. Some of the comedy falls flat, but this film has A LOT going on – ultimately beneficial because it mostly distracts from stuff that doesn't land quite as well. pic.twitter.com/1wVMyT5bv9 — Ben Pearson (@benpears) June 19, 2019