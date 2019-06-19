Facebook Messenger

First ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’ Reactions Praise a Surprising, Spoiler-Filled Sequel

While we’re all still recovering from Avengers: Endgame, the next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe story, Spider-Man: Far from Home, is about to hit theaters and the first reactions are in. The Sony Pictures film is a sequel to 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, which successfully rebooted the franchise with Tom Holland in the lead role and found Marvel Studios coming onto the project as the lead producer and creative partner in exchange for Sony allowing Holland’s Peter Parker to show up in other MCU movies like Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Homecoming director Jon Watts is back in the director’s chair for Far from Home, which finds Parker and his high school friends heading to Europe for vacation. While there, however, London is attacked by mysterious Elementals, and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) recruits Spider-Man to bring them down. Along for the ride is classic Spider-Man villain Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), who in Far from Home is painted as an ally and friend. He claims to be from a different dimension.

Oh yes, so Far from Home takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and the time heist in that film created a fully fledged multiverse for the MCU. This Spider-Man sequel also finds Peter Parker wrestling with his grief over the death of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), a major plot element that was kept secret until after Endgame hit theaters.

The first reactions from press who caught early previous of Spider-Man: Far from Home can be perused below. They’re largely positive, with some higher on the film than others—which, well, is pretty much normal with these kinds of early reactions. The recurring theme here appears to be that Far from Home has a lot of surprises, especially in its second half, so fans would probably do well to steer clear of spoilers and see the movie as early as possible.

Peruse the reactions below. Spider-Man: Far from Home opens in theaters on July 2nd.

