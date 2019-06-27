Exclusive: Listen to a Track from Michael Giacchino’s ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’ Score

0

We at Collider are excited to bring you an exclusive preview of Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino’s score for Spider-Man: Far from Home. Giacchino returns to the franchise after putting a terrific spin on the iconic comics character for Spider-Man: Homecoming, and this time around he gets to bring Mysterio to the table.

“I was thrilled to return to one of my favorite Marvel characters, Peter Parker,” said Giacchino in a statement. “Spider-Man: Far From Home follows the harrowing events of Endgame and focuses on Peter having to deal with the void that Iron Man left while trying to enjoy himself as a high school kid on his class trip. With Peter’s ever-growing world in flux, I get to develop the themes written for the last film, finding ways to express balance between the two parts of his life. And of course, it is always fun to bring in fresh ideas to a project for new characters like Mysterio.”

Below, we’re able to bring you an exclusive first-listen at the track “Multiple Realities,” which showcases a few different colors. Giacchino is one of the best composers working today—and, if I may go off on a tangent here, his score for War for the Planet of the Apes is sorely underrated.

You can listen to the exclusive track below, which is follow by the full tracklist for the Spider-Man: Far from Home score. As is always the case with Giacchino’s tracklists, it’s pun-tastic.

Spider-Man: Far from Home hits theaters on Tuesday, July 2nd and the original motion picture soundtrack will be available on Friday, June 28th through Sony Music.

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME (ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK) TRACK LISTING:

1. Far From Home Suite Home 2. It’s Perfect 3. World’s Worst Water Feature 4. Multiple Realities 5. Brad to the Drone 6. Change of Plans 7. Night Monkey Knows How to Do It 8. One Hundred and One 9. Prague Rocked 10. Who’s Behind Those Foster Grants 11. Power to the People 12. Personal Hijinks 13. Praguenosis: BAD 14. A Lot of ‘Splaining to Do 15. The Magical Mysterio Tour 16. Taking the Gullible Express/Spidey Sensitive 17. Gloom and Doom 18. High and Flighty 19. An Internal Battle 20. Happy Landings 21. Tower of Cower 22. Bridging the Trap 23. Bridge and Love’s Burning 24. Swinging Set 25. And Now This…

