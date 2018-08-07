Movie Talk: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Might Include 2 More Thanos Snap Victims

Facebook Messenger

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday, August 7th, 2018) Mark Ellis, Jeff Sneider, and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • Exclusive: Collider’s Jeff Sneider is reporting that Chris Pratt’s Cowboy Ninja Viking is being pulled from the Universal Pictures release calendar and delayed indefinitely.
  • Deadline reports that MoviePass Films’ first project will be titled 10 Minutes Gone with Bruce Willis set to star.
  • Legendary Pictures announced that they have closed a deal on an untitled superhero heist project from filmmakers Chris Baugh and Brendan Mullin.
  • A24 announced that they will have free screenings of Eighth Grade all across the country and will not enforce the film’s R-rating.
