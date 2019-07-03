Every Question We Have After ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

0

*If you haven’t seen Spider-Man: Far From Home yet, swing on out of this post because we’re diving into spoilers.*

Spider-Man: Far From Home is a game-changer for the MCU. As the official final film of the Marvel Universe’s Phase 3, it acts as a gateway between the world we knew—where Tony Stark was alive, Steve Rogers was forever 35-ish, and Thor was rocking a six-pack instead of drinking them—and the great unknown. (Literally, since as of this writing we have no idea what the MCU has coming down the pipeline.)

So it makes sense that Far From Home changes up the world of Peter Parker (Tom Holland, endearing as always) as much as possible. Taking the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man out of his native Queens, Far From Home brings Peter to the U.K. for a class trip accompanied by his best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) and current crush M.J. (Zendaya). When giant monsters start emerging from the Earth at every sight-seeing stop, Peter teams up with S.H.I.E.L.D. agents Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and a superhero from another dimension named Quentin Beck, a.k.a. Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) to take the creatures down. But can everything really be as it seems when you’re dealing with a dude named Mysterio with a fishbowl on his head?

Far From Home often zigs when you expect it to zag, and we left the theater with a ton of questions once the credits—and those after-credit scenes!—were over. Let’s dive into them.

But first, your final friendly neighborhood *spoiler warning.*