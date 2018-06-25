Movie Talk: Does the New ‘Spider-Man’ Sequel Title Hint at Big Changes?

Facebook Messenger

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • Deadline is reporting that Sony and Amy Pascal are in the early stages of developing a feature film adaptation of Korean-American superhero Silk from the Marvel universe.
  • Deadline reports that David Ayer has started preproduction on his next film Tax Collector. It’s being described as a “gritty indie crime thriller” and will star Shia LeBeouf.
  • Deadline reports that It: Chapter Two has cast two new actors in pivotal roles from the Stephen King novel. Xavier Dolan will play Adrian Mellon and Will Beinbrink will play Tom Rogan.
  • Live Twitter Questions
