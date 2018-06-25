Movie Talk: Does the New ‘Spider-Man’ Sequel Title Hint at Big Changes?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and John Rocha discuss the following:
- Tom Holland takes to Instagram to reveal the title for the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel is Spider-Man: Far From Home.
- According to multiple box office reports, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom exceeded expectations domestically with a $750 million opening weekend.
- Deadline is reporting that Sony and Amy Pascal are in the early stages of developing a feature film adaptation of Korean-American superhero Silk from the Marvel universe.
- Deadline reports that David Ayer has started preproduction on his next film Tax Collector. It’s being described as a “gritty indie crime thriller” and will star Shia LeBeouf.
- Deadline reports that It: Chapter Two has cast two new actors in pivotal roles from the Stephen King novel. Xavier Dolan will play Adrian Mellon and Will Beinbrink will play Tom Rogan.
