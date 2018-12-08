‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Recap: Europe, Nick Fury, and Mysterio’s Costume

0

While the rest of us will have to wait a little while longer to see the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer, Collider’s own Steve Weintraub was in the audience at Comic-Con Experience Brazil to get a glimpse at the first footage. Here’s his rundown of what he saw:

When the trailer played I wasn’t expecting to have to write a recap/description because I’d been hearing Sony was going to release it online. On top of that, the CCXP crowd was screaming through half the trailer so I couldn’t hear a lot of dialogue.

From what I remember, the trailer begins with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) acting pretty happy and doing something with Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and then Happy Hogan (Jon Faveau) appears and makes a comment about how May’s changed her outfit or hair. Tom Holland gives Happy a glance like, “what are you trying to do with my Aunt?”

The trailer continues with Parker in his bedroom packing for a school trip to Europe and he’s looking around, sees the Spider-Man costume hanging in his closet, and decides not to take it with him. He says something about this being a “school” thing and not a friendly neighborhood thing.

From there we see the cast—including Zendaya, Tony Revolori, Angourie Rice—in Venice and traveling around as a group and watching something happening on TV. I forget some of the minor stuff. As each cast member appeared on screen the crowd screamed so loud I couldn’t hear the dialogue.

Then a key scene in the trailer happens: Peter Parker is in a hotel room when his roommate Ned (Jacob Batalon) comes in and is immediately hit with some sort of tranquilizer dart. Usually, Spider-Man’s spider-sense would kick in so I was wondering what was going on. But as Peter turns around, it’s revealed the dart was thrown by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), who was sitting in a chair, in the dark. It’s pretty clear Fury needs Spider-Man for some sort of mission.

After they meet, more quick scenes, Spider-Man in Europe in costume, Spider-Man getting thrown around by water, and more.

As the trailer ends, we are shown some massive water-based creatures on the ocean/lake (not sure) and then we get to see what we’ve all been waiting for: Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio wearing the classic costume without the helmet! It’s pretty clear he’s the one causing all the chaos and before the trailer ends we will see the entire costume (with helmet) and it’s exactly what you want it to look like.

Something I noticed while watching the trailer is that it doesn’t seem to acknowledge the events of Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers: Endgame even though Kevin Feige and Marvel have stated Far From Home will take place after those films. Since we’re not sure how Endgame will conclude, it’s hard to judge anything from this first trailer because the film could easily start with a lot of emotional scenes and then move on to the opening scene in this trailer.

While I’m sure some of you are nervous the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer would disappoint, trust me, it’s exactly what you’re hoping for and the filmmakers look like they haven’t missed a beat from Homecoming.

As someone that absolutely loved what Jon Watts did with Homecoming, I cannot wait to see Spider-Man: Far From Home July 5, 2019.

