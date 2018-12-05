Movie Talk: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Release Date and Suit Images Revealed

On today’s episode of Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff and Haleigh Foutch discuss the following:
- THR reports that Kevin Hart will be hosting the 2019 Oscars.
-
Collider reports that the first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home will debut on Saturday, December 8th during the Sony Panel at Comic-Con in San Paulo, Brazil.
-
THR is reporting that Craig Gillespie is in early talks to direct Disney’s live-action Cruella.
-
During a set visit for Captain Marvel, Perri Nemiroff and a group of reporters spoke with Brie Larson talked about playing this iconic role and her goal to make art that lasts.
-
Exclusive: Collider’s Jeff Sneider reports that Tiffany Haddish is in talks to star in a new 21 Jump Street movie.
-
Variety reports that Robert Schwenke is in talks to direct Snake Eyes, the G.I. Joe spinoff.