First ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Sends Peter Parker on a European Vacation

Sony has released the first Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer. The upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming has Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and his friends headed to Europe on a school trip, but Peter’s fun becomes disrupted when elemental creatures start terrorizing various European locales. Recruited by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to step up and fight these things, Peter starts wishing he could just go back and be a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man again.

Check out the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer below. The film opens July 5, 2019 and also stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, Cobie Smulders, Angourie Rice, Martin Starr, JB Smoove, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

