New ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ LEGO Toys Tease Possible Villains and Spidey-Suits

If we lived in a world in which movie tie-in products either never leaked ahead of schedule or never had anything to do with the movie’s plot itself, you’d probably never read about them outside of toy-specific sites and news blasts. But that is not our world, and because toys are increasingly becoming more of a sneak peek as to what the next big blockbuster movie might be about (see: Avengers: Endgame), they’ll be appearing in your news timelines more and more. The latest case: New LEGO toys for Sony’s upcoming superhero sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home.

There have already been a number of set photos, rumors, etc., etc. when it comes to leaks and speculation for the highly anticipated sequel, so these new LEGO toys aren’t outliers when it comes to evidence. Instead, they seem to support the appearance of possible villains, set pieces, and costume changes that will take place in the movie, especially since some of those have already been glimpsed in previously released trailers. So while the toys themselves might not be entirely accurate, we’ll be surprised if at least some of these elements don’t wind up on the big screen. Spoilers ahead.

The new LEGO toys for Spider-Man: Far From Home come courtesy of Brick Heroes (though they cite Playzone as the initial leaker). We’ll break them down a bit below, but here are the new sets:

76128 Molten Man Battle (294 rooms – 29.99 €)

incl. Spider-Man, Mysterio, 1 x Firefighter

(294 rooms – 29.99 €) incl. 76129 Hydro-Man Attack (471 rooms – 39.99 €)

incl. Peter Parker, MJ, Mysterio, Hydro-Man

(471 rooms – 39.99 €) incl. Peter Parker, MJ, Mysterio, Hydro-Man 76130 Stark Jet and the Drone Attack (504 rooms – 69.99 €)

incl. Spider-Man, Mysterio, Nick Fury, Happy Hogan

So there are a few things seen in these toys that we already know for sure: Spider-Man (Tom Holland) will obviously appear alongside Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) and Mary Jane (Zendaya). We also get to see Rialto Bridge action scene play out where Hydro-Man apparently attacks the canals of Venice, Italy. That’s info you can find in the previously released trailers and casting announcements. Even Molten Man and the new all-black stealth/S.H.I.E.L.D. spidey-suit can be glimpsed in the trailers if you look closely enough.

However, the reveal of the action sequence aboard (and outside) the Stark jet (complete with attacking drones) is a new one. If it does actually appear in the film and not just in your living rooms during playtime, this should probably be the climactic battle of the movie. My guess is that Mysterio, a longtime Spider-Man villain known for his theatrics and illusions, will be unmasked as a manipulative antagonist and will use autonomous drones to duke it out against Spidey and S.H.I.E.L.D. The marketing for the movie hasn’t exactly been sly or secretive when it comes to the plot, so these toys don’t tell us much more than we could have figured out already. Still, Spider-Man: Far From Home looks to be a heck of a globe-trotting comic book adventure flick.

