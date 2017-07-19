‘Spider-Man: Homecoming 2’: Director Jon Watts in Talks to Return

0

Spider-Man: Homecoming was a successful reboot of the Spider-Man franchise, and the studio is eager to move full speed ahead on a sequel. While during the press tour there were plenty of indications that director Jon Watts would return for Spider-Man: Homecoming 2, nothing was official. However, we now finally have some confirmation that negotiations are underway.

According to THR, Watts is in talks to return for Spider-Man: Homecoming 2. While details are scarce on what the plot would entail, we know that Tom Holland will return as Spider-Man, the movie will pick up after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, and it will feature a different MCU character (so don’t expect Tony Stark to come strolling back into Peter Parker’s neighborhood).

While I wasn’t a huge fan of Watts’ Sundance film Cop Car, I thought he did a terrific job with Spider-Man: Homecoming. Although some of the action scenes left a little to be desired (and to be fair, that stuff usually falls under the purview of the second unit), Watts knocked it out of the park when it came to character and drama. Set pieces are a dime a dozen, but to really make viewers invest in Peter, his friends, and the antagonist took some heavy lifting, and Watts nailed it. Hopefully, he comes back and gets to build on what he started.

Additionally, Marvel and Sony have to be pretty happy with how the film has performed at the box office. The movie has already made $467.3 million worldwide, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. It will likely be one of the biggest hits of the year for Sony.

What do you think about Watts returning for the sequel? Where do you want to see the next Spider-Man movie go? Sound off in the comments section.

The untitled Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel is due out July 5, 2019.