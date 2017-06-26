‘Spider-Man: Homecoming 2’: Director Jon Watts Likely to Return

0

While Spider-Man: Homecoming doesn’t hit theaters for another week or two, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are already well underway with preparations for the sequel. Homecoming marks the fruit of a unique collaboration between Sony and Marvel that sees Sony financing, distributing, and marketing the new Spider-Man film (and reaping the profits), while Marvel Studios serves as the creative producer on the film and gets to use Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in a set number of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

When it came time to make Homecoming a reality, Marvel and Sony met with a number of different filmmakers to take the helm. Ultimately they settled on Jon Watts to direct this major superhero reboot, a director with only a couple of indie credits on his resume and whose most recent film, Cop Car, was an R-rated thriller involving two you kids pursued by a murderous cop.

Watts came in with a very specific vision for the film, and a heavy focus on ensuring the cast was representatively diverse, and judging by the highly positive reviews it sounds like the director had no trouble making the leap to mega-budget blockbuster. So it should come as no surprise to learn and Marvel and Sony are already keen on bringing Watts back to direct Spider-Man: Homecoming 2.

The sequel is already set for release in 2019, and during the press day for Spider-Man: Homecoming Collider’s own Steve Weintraub asked Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and producer Amy Pascal if the intention is to bring Watts back to direct the Homecoming sequel. When asked flat-out if Watts is directing the follow-up, Feige and Pascal responded thusly:

KEVIN FEIGE: Certainly that’s the intention for sure. AMY PASCAL: He knocked it out of the park. We would be crazy [not to]. He did a wonderful job and the whole atmosphere of the movie, all the things that people like about it are the things he brought to it. He’s really special.

For his part, Watts was a little more mum, noting that while “everyone’s on the same page” he wasn’t crazy about confirming anything until after the movie comes out:

“I don’t like talking about anything until the movie comes out… [But] yeah I think I’m signed for two movies.”

Just because Watts’ contract is for two Spider-Man films doesn’t mean Marvel and Sony have to bring him back for the sequel, but it does make matters less complicated should they want to—and it definitely sounds like they want to.

Marvel Studios has been in the habit of bringing back directors as of late. Peyton Reed is returning for Ant-Man and the Wasp, James Gunn directed both Guardians of the Galaxy movies and is returning for Vol. 3, and Joe Russo and Anthony Russo will break the Marvel record with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 after directing Captain America: The Winter Soldier and First Avenger. So if Marvel and Sony like what Watts did—and it definitely sounds like they do—bringing the filmmaker back for Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 makes a lot of sense.

