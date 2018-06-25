‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Sequel Begins Filming in Two Weeks

0

While Marvel Studios may be playing tight-lipped about its upcoming projects, we know for sure that Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 is on its way—and soon. Star Tom Holland took to Instagram this weekend to reveal the sequel’s official title, Spider-Man: Far from Home, and now we know when, exactly, filming on the highly anticipated follow-up is set to begin.

Collider’s own Christina Radish recently spoke with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige during a 1:1 interview at the press day for Ant-Man and the Wasp, and during the course of their conversation Feige revealed that Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 filming begins in about two weeks, or “early next month.” That’s somewhat surprising as we haven’t heard too much casting news for the sequel, but all will no doubt be revealed in due time.

What we do know is that Holland is back as Peter Parker and Marisa Tomei is back as Aunt May, with Jake Gyllenhaal tapped to play the film’s villain Mysterio. There have also been rumblings that Michael Keaton will be returning as Vulture, which could potentially pave the way for the supervillain group Sinister Six. But that’s all uncomfirmed conjecture at this point.

What we know officially is that Far from Home is an apt title, as the story of the Homecoming sequel will find Peter Parker going abroad to Europe on a globe-trotting adventure. Indeed, while Homecoming’s production was based in Atlanta, the production for Far from Home will be based in London, with filming taking place in various European locations as well as some filming in New York.

So as we wait for the May 2019 release of Avengers 4 to find out how that Infinity War cliffhanger gets resolved, look for more information on Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 to arrive next months once cameras start rolling. Spider-Man: Far from Home hits theaters on July 5, 2019.