Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Movie Talk: ‘Spider-Man Homecoming 2′ Villain May Be Hydro-Man

by      August 15, 2018

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff and Mark Reilly discuss the following:

  • Tom Holland posted a video on Instagram showing his double on the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home getting doused with water during a stunt. Fans are now speculating that Hydro-Man may be a villain in the movie.
  • In an interview with Variety, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul revealed that they’ve written new songs for Disney’s live action adaptation of Aladdin.
  • According to French publication Sud Ouest, Wes Anderson‘s next film will be a post-WWII musical set in France.
  • Bloody Disgusting is reporting that Sony Screen Gems made cuts to their Slender Man movie because of a fear of backlash towards the movie.
Image via Disney

Image via Disney

Related Content
Previous Article
Heroes: Sony Spider-Verse Splits Up Movies and Changes Direction
Tags

Latest News