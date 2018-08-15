Movie Talk: ‘Spider-Man Homecoming 2′ Villain May Be Hydro-Man

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff and Mark Reilly discuss the following:
- Tom Holland posted a video on Instagram showing his double on the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home getting doused with water during a stunt. Fans are now speculating that Hydro-Man may be a villain in the movie.
- In an interview with Variety, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul revealed that they’ve written new songs for Disney’s live action adaptation of Aladdin.
- According to French publication Sud Ouest, Wes Anderson‘s next film will be a post-WWII musical set in France.
- Bloody Disgusting is reporting that Sony Screen Gems made cuts to their Slender Man movie because of a fear of backlash towards the movie.