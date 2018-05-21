Movie Talk: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming 2’ Lands Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio; Is Sinister Six Happening?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, and Jon Schnepp discuss the following:
- THR is reporting that Jake Gyllenhaal is in talks to play the villain Mysterio in the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming.
- Deadpool 2 opened with $125 million domestically this past weekend which is lower than the opening box office for the first Deadpool movie. However, it did open to $176 million overseas which is the biggest opening for an R-rated film overseas.
- Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein biopic Bernstein secured the rights to the composer’s music. It means that Jake Gyllenhaal’s competing Bernstein film, The American, will be unable to use Bernstein’s music.
- Deadline is reporting that Jennifer Aniston and Tig Notaro will play the President and her First Lady in Netflix’s new series First Ladies.
- Vertical Entertainment released a trailer for Shock And Awe starring Woody Harrelson and James Marsden investigating the Iraq War.
- A tribute to movie poster icon Bill Gold who passed away this past Sunday.
- Live Twitter Questions