Movie Talk: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming 2’ Lands Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio; Is Sinister Six Happening?

by      May 21, 2018

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, and Jon Schnepp discuss the following:

  • THR is reporting that Jake Gyllenhaal is in talks to play the villain Mysterio in the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming.
  • Deadpool 2 opened with $125 million domestically this past weekend which is lower than the opening box office for the first Deadpool movie. However, it did open to $176 million overseas which is the biggest opening for an R-rated film overseas.
  • Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein biopic Bernstein secured the rights to the composer’s music. It means that Jake Gyllenhaal’s competing Bernstein film, The American, will be unable to use Bernstein’s music.
  • Deadline is reporting that Jennifer Aniston and Tig Notaro will play the President and her First Lady in Netflix’s new series First Ladies.
  • Vertical Entertainment released a trailer for Shock And Awe starring Woody Harrelson and James Marsden investigating the Iraq War.
  • A tribute to movie poster icon Bill Gold who passed away this past Sunday.
  • Live Twitter Questions
Latest News