New ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Logo Is the Cure for Not Feeling So Good

0

Despite the fact that Thanos the Mad Titan sass-snapped Peter Park from existence at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man does still have a stand-alone film on the docket. Today, Marvel and Sony released the logo for Spider-Man: Far From Home, which means Spidey is officially on his way back to the land of the living.

The logo isn’t much to write home about—Hey, it’s the title! A stellar font choice!—but this does mean that the long lead-up to Far From Home‘s July 5, 2019 premiere date has formally kicked off. The film is currently filming in Europe—which, you see, is geographically unclose to Queens, New York—but small tidbits and teases are making their way into the public. We already learned that Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders are set to appear as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, and Jake Gyllenhaal is all but confirmed to play Mysterio. If the image of Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal wearing a cape with fish-bowl on his head alone does not sustain you until July 2019, my goodness where is your soul?

Of course, before Tom Holland can don the blue-and-reds for his own film again, Marvel is flying back to the 1990’s for Captain Marvel, Brie Larson‘s stand-alone introduction into the MCU. Then, in April 2019, the Russo Brothers have to finish what they started in Infinity War with the untitled Avengers 4. And then, then, we get Spider-Man: Far From Home, which, fingers crossed, will not be two straight hours of a bunch of ash blowing its way around Piccadilly Circus.

Check out the Spider-Man: Far From Home logo below. The film also stars Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, and Tony Revolori. Jon Watts is back on board to direct a script written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.