Movie Talk: Spider-Man May Exit MCU After ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming 2′; ‘IT’ Trailer Released

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (March 29th, 2017) John Campea, Kristian Harloff, Mark Ellis, Natasha Martinez, and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Spider-Man could exit the MCU after Homecoming sequel
- IT poster and trailer reveal the Stephen King adaptation
- Official Jumanji title revealed, plot details revealed
- Venom director shortlist rumored to include Adi Shankar
- First trailer for A Ghost Story starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara
- Aaron Sorkin meeting with Marvel and DC about possible projects
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions