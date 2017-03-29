More Collider
Movie Talk: Spider-Man May Exit MCU After ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming 2′; ‘IT’ Trailer Released

by      March 29, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (March 29th, 2017) John Campea, Kristian Harloff, Mark Ellis, Natasha Martinez, and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Spider-Man could exit the MCU after Homecoming sequel
  • IT poster and trailer reveal the Stephen King adaptation
  • Official Jumanji title revealed, plot details revealed
  • Venom director shortlist rumored to include Adi Shankar
  • First trailer for A Ghost Story starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara
  • Aaron Sorkin meeting with Marvel and DC about possible projects
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
