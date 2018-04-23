‘Spider-Man: Homecoming 2’ Will Be a Globe-Trotting Adventure

0

The only MCU Phase 4 movie we know about for sure is Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 and that’s because it’s coming from Sony rather than Disney. However, that doesn’t mean Marvel head Kevin Feige was willing to stay completely buttoned up on the upcoming sequel. Speaking to io9, Feige said that the next Spider-Man movie will take place primarily outside Peter Parker’s home of Queens, New York:

“We start filming early July,” Feige said. “We film in London. We shot first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

So why exactly is Spider-Man heading out of the five boroughs? Obviously, Feige didn’t specify, but it looks like it will have some relation to the universe-shaking events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4:

“The way Civil War and the fact that he went to Leipzig Airport and then has to go back to school, informed Homecoming, the two Avengers films that precede [the sequel] will greatly inform, probably even more so, the next movie.”

It’s going to be fascinating watching how these movies affect and change Peter Parker. We kind of accept that no matter what happens, superheroes remain superheroes despite whatever they face, but because they’ve cast so young for Spider-Man, we really could see a coming-of-age story across multiple films. While other actors are ending their contracts, we could in time see Tom Holland become the steadfast figure of the MCU, and taking him out of Queens is a smart way to continue the character’s development. It also gives Marvel the freedom to really shape the character, not only away from his comic book origins, but to further distance their movies from the Spider-Man films that came before.

Spider-Man: Homecoming opens July 5, 2019. For more on Marvel, click on the links below: