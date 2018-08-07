Current Piles of Ash Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders Join ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

0

Though this may be a spoiler for anyone who missed out on Avengers: Infinity War and/or managed to click on this article without reading the headline, most are aware by now that Marvel’s massive cross-over-palooza ended with the Mad Titan Thanos (Josh Brolin) Infinity-snapping half of all life in the universe into a dusty ash-pile nothingness. This held true for Cobie Smulders‘ S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill and Samuel L. Jackson‘s eye-patch wearing Avengers creator Nick Fury, who were both dusted from existence in the film’s after-credit scene. To the sharp, piercing shock of millions, it appears those deaths may not hold, as Vulture—the website, not the villain—has confirmed both Jackson and Smulders will reprise their roles in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming—which will also see Tom Holland returning as the currently-very-dead web-slinger—isn’t due in theaters until July 5, 2019. In the meantime, Marvel Studios has the 1990s-set Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson on the slate for March 8, 2019—which Jackson is also confirmed for as a digitally de-aged Fury—followed by the yet-untitled fourth Avengers film, which will presumably end in some time-traveling, dimension-hopping, Infinity Gauntlet-ing fuckery to bring most if not all of the franchise’s characters back from the dust.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is currently in production in Europe—hence the title—and is set to bring back most of the cast from the first film, including Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Tony Revolori. Jake Gyllenhaal is also all but confirmed to play Quentin Beck, better known as his evil, mind-bending alter-ego, Mysterio. Besides that, you’ll just have to wait until the sequel premieres in July of next year, or ask Tom Holland politely in any scenario whatsoever, at which point he will tell you the entire plot in great detail along with a few deeply personal secrets about himself.