‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Sequel Title Revealed by Tom Holland

0

Despite the events of Avengers: Infinity War, somehow there will be a Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel in July 2019. Let’s all take a moment to pretend that we’re shocked. Now that the moment has passed, we now know the title of the sequel. Tom Holland took to Instagram to share the info:

Sorry for no announcements, but I love you guys A post shared by (@tomholland2013) on Jun 23, 2018 at 5:39pm PDT

This lines up with what we heard from Kevin Feige back in April when we learned that the sequel would be a globe-trotting adventure. Feige said:

“We start filming early July,” Feige said. “We film in London. We shot first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

Feige also added:

“The way Civil War and the fact that he went to Leipzig Airport and then has to go back to school, informed Homecoming, the two Avengers films that precede [the sequel] will greatly inform, probably even more so, the next movie.”

So that’s exciting, and a nice change of pace, although I still hope they’ll be able to retain the high school aspect of Peter since that’s what makes him such a distinctive Spider-Man. Will this be an exchange-student program? Is this a summer vacation kind of thing? Or is Peter trying to find himself after the scarring events of Infinity War? There’s a lot of places the sequel could go, which is what makes it so exciting.

Details on the sequel are still scarce, but Jake Gyllenhaal is set to play the villainous Mysterio, and it looks like Michael Keaton will return to play the Vulture.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 5, 2019.