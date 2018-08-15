Is Hydro-Man in ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’ or Are These New Rumors All Wet?

0

Filming on Sony’s Marvel-tinted Spider-Man: Far from Home is currently underway and star Tom Holland isn’t being shy when it comes to sharing behind-the-scenes info. He’s so not shy, in fact, that he’s sponsoring a charitable campaign that will reward the winner with a trip to the set itself; donations will also go toward The Brothers Trust and the Edward Charles Foundation, so it’s a win-win.

But on the Spidey side of things, Holland’s new tongue-in-cheek set video has inspired rumors that the Spider-Man villain Hydro-Man will be making an appearance as the Homecoming sequel’s antagonist. Why Hydro-Man? Because Holland’s stunt double, playing Peter Parker in this particular sequence, gets blasted by a wall of water. What other possible explanation could there be, right?

Check out the set video from Holland’s Instagram page below to see for yourself:

I do all my own stunts – head to the link in my bio to find out how YOU could be hanging out with me on set and watching ME do all my own stunts @gregtownley @georgejcottle you guys are legends #thebrotherstrust #spidermanfarfromhome A post shared by (@tomholland2013) on Aug 14, 2018 at 11:53am PDT

So, yeah, there are dozens of possibilities here, but sure, let’s imagine that Hydro-Man will get his big-screen debut. The supervillain, also known as Morris Bench, made his debut back in 1981 as a creation of writer Dennis O’Neil and artist John Romita, Jr. Bench’s water-based superpowers came about when he was knocked overboard during Spider-Man’s battle against Namor (where are the Namor rumors, I ask you?); in the ocean, where an experimental generator was being tested, deep-sea bacteria and unpredictable radiation granted Bench the ability to manipulate water. There’s your supervillain origin story and your Spider-Man-hating reasons all baked in together, much like Hydro-Man and Sandman later came together to form Mud-Thing for a time. Let’s hope the Spider-writers leave that one out of the script.

