Watch: “A Fan’s Guide to Spider-Man: Homecoming” Offers a 22-Minute Behind-the-Scenes Preview

We’re now less than a month away from the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming, which means the marketing blitz for the upcoming Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios co-production is in full force. In addition to a number of spots that ran during the NBA Finals, Sony Pictures also teamed up with Disney XD for a 22-minute program called A Fan’s Guide to Spider-Man: Homecoming, which finds stars Tom Holland and Zendaya hosting an extended behind-the-scenes look at the making of the upcoming reboot.

The video covers a number of different sections of the film, from the cast to the story, and while it’s not exactly a Criterion Collection deep dive, there’s plenty of new footage to be found and most of the major cast members and filmmakers offer some interesting insight into what fans can expect from the movie. Disney XD may at first seem like an odd fit, but one of the key points in casting Holland for this role was telling a genuine high school Spider-Man story, and Holland offers a very young-skewing contrast to the other heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Indeed, no doubt Sony and Marvel hope Homecoming skews young when released and conjures a whole new generation of Spidey fans. Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man is now 15 years old, and The Amazing Spider-Man didn’t seem to create a new legion of fans like expected. But the heavy focus on teenager life in Spider-Man: Homecoming may be the key here, and I’m curious to see how audiences respond.

Check out the Spider-Man: Homecoming behind-the-scenes video below, and for more on the film click here to read my extensive set visit report. Directed by Jon Watts, Robert Downey Jr., Michael Keaton, and Marisa Tomei also star. Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters on July 7th.