Exclusive ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Featurette Delves into the Spidey Suit

0

-

We at Collider have an exclusive clip from the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming Blu-ray to share with you today. The behind-the-scenes clip focuses on the brand new Spider-Man suit, as Tom Holland, director Jon Watts, and others from the production team explain their thinking behind the suit and how it all harkens back to the original comics.

The film is currently available on Digital HD but hits 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 17th. The home video release is packed with extras, including over 60 minutes of bonus material. You’ll find 10 deleted scenes, a slew of behind-the-scenes featurettes, and a gag reel, as well as more of those glorious Captain America PSAs.

Check out the exclusive clip in the video above, and see a more detailed list of bonus features below. Spider-Man: Homecoming also stars Michael Keaton, Marisa Tomei, Robert Downey Jr., Jon Favreau, and Zendaya.