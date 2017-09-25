‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Is Now the Highest-Grossing Superhero Movie of 2017

0

In the battle for superhero supremacy, Spider-Man is back on top—for 2017 at least. Sony Pictures teamed up with Marvel Studios to reboot its sole comic book property in the form of Spider-Man: Homecoming, and the film was an unqualified success. Maybe most impressively, the redo scored some seriously positive notices from critics, which then boosted its box office legs as the film continued to perform weeks after release.

And now, two and a half months after release, Spider-Man: Homecoming has crossed the $874 million mark at the worldwide box office to become the highest grossing superhero movie of 2017. That’s an incredibly impressive high mark, and one that definitely wasn’t guaranteed. Indeed, back in August as the film was winding down its domestic run, it was trailing behind every other entry in the Spider-Man franchise at the worldwide box office. But now, the pic is second only to Spider-Man 3, which grossed $890.8 million in its run.

So what changed? Well, Homecoming has been performing incredibly well overseas. It has grossed $69.2 million since opening in China, $7.1 million in Japan, and a whopping $25.4 million in South Korea. Those are strong numbers, and it’s no wonder Sony and Marvel are already hard at work on getting Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 ready for release in 2019.

Domestically, Homecoming is at $331.8 million and still lags behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($389M) and Wonder Woman ($411M). It’s gonna be a stretch to surpass either of those, but it does have considerable bragging rights on the worldwide stage and is great news for Sony, which really needed this film to reinvigorate the franchise.

In the league of Spider-Man movies, Homecoming is still behind Sam Raimi’s original trilogy, but it may be able to squeak past Spider-Man 3. Regardless, that worldwide number is what’s important to Sony, and they’re very, very happy.