‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Crosses $300 Million Domestic Mark, But Still Lagging Worldwide

The domestic box office for Spider-Man: Homecoming continues to impress, as the Sony Pictures release and Marvel Studios co-production has now crossed the $300 million mark. That’s an impressive feat, and Homecoming now stands as only the fourth film to cross the $300 million mark this year behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Wonder Woman, and Beauty and the Beast. It seems destined to settle for this position for now, as it’s unlikely to surpass Guardians 2’s $388.5 million total given that it’s very much starting to wind down its theatrical run.

This domestic gross is also strong in comparison to the other Spider-Man movies, which currently stands thusly:

Rank Title Domestic Gross 1. Spider-Man $403,706,275 2. Spider-Man 2 $373,585,825 3. Spider-Man 3 $336,530,303 4. Spider-Man: Homecoming $300,000,000 5. The Amazing Spider-Man $262,030,663 6. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 $202,853,933

Worldwide, however, it’s a different story. Spider-Man: Homecoming is still short of the worldwide box office totals for the Amazing movies, which were the films that led to this reboot in the first place. There’s a good reason for that, but first here’s a chart showing the current standing:

Rank Title Worldwide Gross 1. Spider-Man 3 $890,871,626 2. Spider-Man $821,708,551 3. Spider-Man 2 $783,766,341 4. The Amazing Spider-Man $757,930,663 5. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 $708,982,323 6. Spider-Man: Homecoming $676,764,091

The caveat here is that Spider-Man: Homecoming has yet to open in China, where Marvel Studios movies tend to do very well. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Doctor Strange both scored over $100 million in China alone, and Homecoming opens today in Japan. So both of those releases could boost its worldwide total significantly.

However, this summer the news came that China was delaying its release of Spider-Man: Homecoming, which could soften the impact. It appears that Chinese regulators may be reinstating a “blackout season” in which non-Chinese blockbusters are delayed release in China. This has a negative impact on the box office total, as piracy tends to really cut into the box office prospects—if folks have two, three, fourth months of worldwide release before a China release, that thing is gonna be all over piracy websites. Homecoming has been playing around the world for over a month already, and still doesn’t have a Chinese release date. So it’s possible the film won’t hit that $100 million number in China that other Marvel movies did, but it will likely fare fairly well regardless, almost certainly at least raising its total above that of The Amazing Spider-Man 2.