The ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Blu-ray Will Have Many More Captain America PSAs

One of the best things about Spider-Man: Homecoming is that it feels like it lives inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe rather than simply going along with it. It lets us see the indirect ramifications of superheroes roaming our world, and one of those ramifications is that Captain America (Chris Evans) does PSAs for kids, and high schools show those PSAs.

We see a few of these PSAs during the film, but it turns out that director Jon Watts did plenty more, and we’ll have a chance to see them on the Blu-ray/DVD release. Speaking to Steve Weintraub about the film, Watts talked about putting together the Cap PSAs:

“We put it together like it was the actual DVD that they show at the school, so it just is clicking from one to another to another.”

The way they wrote and shot the scenes is that Watts had Evans for a set amount of time, so Watts just wrote up a bunch of PSAs to have Evans read off a teleprompter:

“I just wrote pages of them ’cause I had Chris Evans for however amount of time, so I just feed him … I think we had a teleprompter actually, so he was just … It was like Captain America just showed up and had to do this stuff for the government… He’s just reading it off the scrolling thing and being like, ‘Are you sure you want me to say this?'”

Spoilers ahead.

When it comes to the post-credits scene, Watts explained that they decided late in the process that the final post-credits scene would be a Cap PSA and they just made it up on set:

“When we were shooting, Eric Carroll, one of the Marvel producers and I just started laughing about, ‘What if we did one about patience and make that be a final thing?'”

As for how many of these Captain America PSAs we can expect, Watts says there will be at least 10 of them and there should be a “Play All” feature that lets fans enjoy Cap doing his part for the kids out there. Now the wait for the Spider-Man: Homecoming Blu-ray feels even longer.

