‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Featurette Explores Spidey’s Super-Suit Tech

0

Fair warning: If you’re already hyped for Spider-Man: Homecoming and don’t need or want to see anymore from the movie before your butt is squarely in the comfy theater seat, just skip this video entirely. Sony’s marketing has been unleashing a torrent of new material lately in an effort to, I don’t know, show the entire movie in snippets a month before it hits theaters. That might work from some folks, but not yours truly. Quit reading here if you feel the same way.

However, since I’m bringing you this featurette on Spidey’s super-powered suit, I can tell you that it features new looks at the tech employed by Tom Holland‘s Peter Parker thanks to the charitable nature of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). Both actors appear in the video to lend some behind-the-scenes insight into the film’s plot, pumping up the suit’s abilities before they’re ultimately taken away from the young hero-in-training.

Also starring Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Donald Glover, Tyne Daly, and Marisa Tomei, Spider-Man: Homecoming opens July 7th in the U.S. after rolling out its international launch on July 5th.

Check out the new featurette for Spider-Man: Homecoming below:

And here’s the official synopsis for Spider-Man: Homecoming: