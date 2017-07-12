‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Director Jon Watts on the Surprising Final Scene

0

Spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: Homecoming.

In the final scene of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) looks out over the city, ready to face his destiny as Spider-Man, only to have his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) discover him in full costume. She shouts, “What the f-!” and the movie cuts to credits. It’s a big reveal, and it’s the first time a Spider-Man movie has ever had May discover that her nephew is Spider-Man.

Steve Weintraub spoke with director Jon Watts about choosing to end the film this way. Watts explained that they always intended to close out the movie with this discovery even though they’re still not sure about the fallout:

“Like, I don’t know why … I don’t remember exactly when it was brought up, but it was the same thing as the twist, it was like, ‘Yes, this is … No one is gonna be expecting that.’…And it’s gonna be a complicated thing to deal with. I have no idea how we’re gonna deal with it, but we’ll figure that out later.”

He also explained that the decision to just go for the reveal was similar to how Marvel and producer Kevin Feige approached the reveal at the end of the first Iron Man:

“Kevin told me the story, it was the same with the ending of Iron Man one where they were like, ‘Are we really gonna do this? Like, are we really just gonna have him tell everyone?’ It was like, ‘I guess so.’ I don’t know. If you get excited and nervous in the room as the creators, that’s gonna get people excited and nervous in the theater.”

As for how this dynamic is going to play out, Watts isn’t sure yet because he doesn’t want to get ahead of himself in terms of telling the story:

“If you’re spending your whole movie setting up a bunch of things that are gonna happen later, you know, you’ve forgotten the most important thing, which is to make a movie.”

What did you think of the Aunt May reveal? Are you glad she knows that Peter is Spider-Man, or do you wish it had stayed a secret? Sound off in the comment section.