New ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Images Put Peter Parker and His Pals in Peril

Ahead of Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s highly anticipated bow on July 7th, some new images from the Sony production have popped up online. The officially released looks, provided below, feature Peter Parker and his alter ego in some precarious positions along with his high school pals. There are also some behind-the-scenes shots with director Jon Watts that are worth a look for those of you who can’t get enough of the new wall-crawler. FYI, we’ve seen some other solo shots of other characters out there, but they haven’t been officially released yet; we’ll add them once they’re legitimized.

Starring Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr, Jacob Batalon, Zendaya, Angourie Rice, Tony Revolori, Bokeem Woodbine, Jon Favreau, Logan Marshall-Green, Marisa Tomei, and Donald Glover, Spider-Man: Homecoming opens in theaters on July 7th.

Here’s the official synopsis:

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine – distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man – but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

Check out the new images below: