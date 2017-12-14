‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Limited Edition Gift Box Unboxing Video

0

The holiday season is here, and if you read Collider, you and/or your family and friends are probably fans of movies, TV shows, etc. It can be daunting picking out the perfect gift, but if you know someone who loved Spider-Man: Homecoming, Sony is releasing a pretty nifty gift box that would make a swell present.

We were sent a copy of the Spider-Man: Homecoming Limited Edition Gift Box, which you can see in the unboxing video below. The set is available exclusively at Walmart and includes a copy of the Blu-ray, a Funko Pop figure, an enamel pin, athletic socks, and a Spider-Man Comic Covers book called “Through the Years,” which showcases famous Spider-Man comics covers from the past several decades.

Additionally, for the first time ever Spider-Man: Homecoming suits worn by Tom Holland are being offered as giveaways. One will be auctioned through ScreenBid to benefit the Toys for Tots Foundation, and you can register to bid by going to www.spiderman.screenbid.com. Another giveaway will be hosted on the official Spider-Man: Homecoming Facebook page, Instagram, and Twitter. For more details on how to enter, visit www.spidermanhomecoming.com/WinTheSuit.

Check out the unboxing video below.