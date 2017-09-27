Movie Talk: Does ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Put Miles Morales in the MCU?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday September 27th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, John Rocha, Dennis Tzeng, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Deleted scene from Spider-Man: Homecoming mentions Miles Morales—does this make him part of the MCU? The panel debates.
- Martin Scorsese to direct Leonardo DiCaprio in biopic Roosevelt
- Blade Runner 2049 early reactions praise the movie (Steve Weintraub guests on the panel and also teases fall movies you should know)
- New Annihilation trailer from Ex Machina director Alex Garland and starring Natalie Portman
- Phil Lord and Chris Miller sign on to direct and develop The Martian author Andy Weir’s new book Artemis for 20th Century Fox
- John Boyega suits up with a Jaeger in Pacific Rim Uprising poster
