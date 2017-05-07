First ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Clip Sees Peter Parker Revealing His Alter Ego

0

Sony has released the first clip from Spider-Man: Homecoming. The upcoming reboot sees Peter Parker (Tom Holland) trying to navigate high school while also coming into his own as Spider-Man and fighting bad guys on the streets of New York City. Peter’s life is made even more complicated when he runs up against the nefarious Vulture (Michael Keaton).

One thing that all the marketing material has stressed thus far in the campaign for Homecoming is Peter’s relationship with his friends. In past iterations, Harry Osborne was the only friend we really got to know in Peter’s life, but in the upcoming film, he will have an expanded social circle, including Jacob Batalon‘s Ned. In the clip, he’s the one that first realizes Peter is Spider-Man, after our hero uses his newfound powers to sneak back into his bedroom through his window undetected by Marisa Tomei‘s Aunt May. The focus of the scene is as much on showing off the advanced abilities that these powers have given him as it is the humorous, endearing emotional fallout of Peter revealing his alter ego. If nothing else, it bodes well for director Jon Watts‘ angle on the beloved mythology of our friendly neighborhood web-slinger.

Check out the Spider-Man: Homecoming clip below. The film, directed by Watts (Cop Car), also stars Robert Downey Jr, Batalon, Zendaya, Angourie Rice, Tony Revolori, Bokeem Woodbine, Jon Favreau, Logan Marshall-Green, Tomei, and Donald Glover. Spider-Man: Homecoming opens in theaters on July 7th.

“You’re the Spiderman!” Here’s your first look at a brand new @SpiderManMovie clip, exclusively from the #MTVAwards airing right now! pic.twitter.com/KAUYYlXz6E — MTV (@MTV) May 8, 2017

Here’s the official synopsis:

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine – distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man – but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

