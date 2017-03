0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (March 28th, 2017) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, Ashley Mova, and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

New Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer released

Paul Greengrass in talks to direct Ness based on graphic novel Torso

Opening this week – Ghost in the Shell

First look and plot synopsis revealed for Tomb Raider

International posters released for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Mail Bag