‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’: New Trailer Has Spidey Having Fun with His New Suit

Sony has released a new Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer, and they’re really hammering home that this new Spider-Man is fun and joyful. Gone are the melancholy days of “With great power comes great responsibility” and “Here’s a countdown clock to Gwen Stacy dying.” These new trailers are going all in on Peter Parker (Tom Holland) being a kid and having fun. There are still stakes—specifically, Peter trying to stop Vulture (Michael Keaton) from selling stolen technology—but that’s not really what they’re selling.

Personally, I think the movie looks solid. I don’t think Marvel is reinventing the wheel with this one, and I do think that audiences might have a bit of Spider-Man fatigue (there are definitely going to be some people who are confused as to why Andrew Garfield isn’t playing the role anymore or how these movies connect to the previous Spider-Man films), but by going for a new take on the character and planting him firmly in the MCU (“Look, it’s Iron Man! You like Iron Man, right?”), there should be enough to generate interest for his solo film.

Check out the new Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer below. The film opens July 7th and also stars Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Donald Glover, Tyne Daly, Marisa Tomei, and Robert Downey Jr.

Here’s the official synopsis for Spider-Man: Homecoming: