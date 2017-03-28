New ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Trailer Swings into View

0

Sony Pictures unveiled a new trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming. Directed by Jon Watts, the film is a collaboration between Sony and Marvel Studios, as Tom Holland’s Peter Parker navigates the ins and outs of high school life after getting a taste of the hero action in Berlin, as seen in Captain America: Civil War. Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark co-stars as Parker’s mentor, while a new menace threatens New York in the form of Michael Keaton’s Vulture.

What’s surprising about this trailer is that it really puts the emphasis on plot and action, but really draws back on what’s supposed to make this new Spider-Man unique, specifically, that he’s a teenager. You still get his eagerness to be a hero and find his way in the world, and I really like showing Tony as a kind of father-figure to Peter, but all of the high school stuff is pretty much absent from this trailer. I understand that when selling a summer blockbuster, Peter doing homework doesn’t get people into theaters, but I hope that the film has plenty of that mundane aspect of his life. It’s what makes him special among the glut of superheroes headed our way.

Watch the new Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer below. The film also stars Jacob Batalon, Zendaya, Angourie Rice, Tony Revolori, Bokeem Woodbine, Jon Favreau, Logan Marshall-Green, Marisa Tomei, and Donald Glover. Spider-Man: Homecoming opens in theaters on July 7th.

Here’s the official synopsis: