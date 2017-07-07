‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Scores $15.4 Million on Opening Night

0

Spider-Man: Homecoming is already off to an excellent start at the box office. While some (myself included) were concerned that the movie might be confusing to non-fans who didn’t follow that this was a reboot and not a continuation of the Amazing Spider-Man movies, those concerns turned out to be unfounded. THR reports that the movie has already earned $15.4 million from Thursday night screenings, and it’s well on its way to grossing over $100 million for the weekend.

Since Thursday screenings became a thing back in 2012, the Marvel movies have done pretty well on opening night. However, if you consider Spider-Man: Homecoming the character’s debut, it’s the best debut showing in Marvel’s history (that being said, neither Ant-Man, the Guardians of the Galaxy, or Doctor Strange had the benefit of appearing in a movie the size of Captain America: Civil War before their solo features).

Per THR, Homecoming “opened in 3,450 theaters Thursday night, and will expand into a total of 4,341 locations Friday, including 392 Imax cinemas and 601 premium large-format screens.” Its $15.4 million Thursday night opening makes it the third-highest opener of the year behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($17 million) and Beauty and the Beast ($16.3 million).

To see how Spider-Man: Homecoming compares to other MCU Thursday night openings since 2013, check out the list below.

