7 ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Questions We Need Answered ASAP

Be aware there a whole bunch of Spider-Man: Homecoming spoilers in this article. Obviously.

What once seemed impossible is finally upon us; Spider-Man: Homecoming has arrived and with it the unprecedented deal between Marvel and Sony has payed off in full with the joy of seeing Spidey done right by the people who know his character best. Marvel has always known exactly how to play their heroes, and Tom Holland‘s spin on the iconic comic book character is dead on point. Directed by Jon Watts, the film is an absolute crowd-pleaser and a proud return to form for the franchise, but since it’s also a part of the larger MCU and the serialized narrative that goes with it, there are some lingering questions that need answerin when we catch up with Peter in Avengers: Infinity War and the Homecoming sequels.

How will Aunt May deal with the truth about Peter’s nighttime hobbies? Why is Toomes all the sudden protecting Peter Parker? And how does a high school kid from Brooklyn wind up in a battle against the Mad Titan Thanos? Let’s take a look at the biggest questions we need answered after Spider-Man: Homecoming below!