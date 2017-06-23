First ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Reactions Praise a Hilarious Teen Movie Spin on Spidey

0

There’s a new web-slinger in town and with the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming just around the corner, the first critical reaction to the Spidey franchise reboot have landed online. After the unprecedented deal between Marvel and Sony, Tom Holland‘s spin on the iconic comic book hero made a crowd-pleasing debut in Captain America: Civil War and with Homecoming, the latest incarnation of Peter Parker takes center stage in a key franchise starter for Sony, with a series of follow-up films including Venom and Black Cat and Sable to be at least somewhat connected to the world of Spider-Man.

Good news for Sony, it sounds like they’ve got a bonafide hit on their hands, and for Marvel as well, who can’t seem to stop making them. The first social media reactions from critics are praising the John Watts-directed film as a hilarious and fun-filled teen movie slant on the superhero genre. Indeed, “fun” seems to be the buzzword, which isn’t too much of a surprise based on the trailers. There’s also plenty of praise for the cast, especially Holland’s Peter Parker and, despite Marvel’s reputation for weak villains, Michael Keaton‘s Vulture is also getting some love.

The film opens in theaters July 7 and also stars Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Donald Glover, Tyne Daly, Marisa Tomei, and Robert Downey Jr. Check out the first reviews below.

Absolutely LOVED LOVED LOVED Spider-Man Homecoming. Funny. Filled with surprises. Tons of fun. Going to make insane $ at box office. pic.twitter.com/8cxce4OmHi — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 24, 2017

Also Spider-Man Homecoming has one of the best after the credits scenes yet. But not for the reason you’d expect. Trust me. Stay till end. pic.twitter.com/uTAf5rM7ga — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 24, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming is fantastic. Perfectly cast. Does an impressive job of balancing superheroics & high school drama. — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) June 24, 2017

As a huge Spider-Man fan who hated both AMAZING SPIDER-MANs, I am so happy to say SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING is really fun. Tom Holland = — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) June 24, 2017

SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING is so, so much fun (more later, but I ate too much Bunch a Crunch and laughed a lot so now I have a headache). — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) June 24, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming is one of the best Marvel movies and the best Spider-Man movie, period. So completely terrific, a true crowd pleaser. — Eric Walkuski (@ericwalkuski) June 24, 2017

And this Peter just loves being Spider-Man more than anything. Pure joy. His catchphrase should be “With great power comes great FUN.” — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) June 24, 2017

The @SpiderMan screening just ended & my gut hurts from laughing & ZOMG IT’S SO GOOD This feels so, so right. — Grae Drake (@graedrake) June 24, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming is SUCH a good time. Fun, inventive action w/ some of the best humor in a Marvel film yet. Great start for MCU Spidey! pic.twitter.com/8kTnG6wtO2 — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) June 24, 2017

The film glosses over his origin, which robs Spider-Man of his inherent tragedy. So it plays like a teen flick about growing up too fast. — William Bibbiani (@WilliamBibbiani) June 24, 2017

it felt weird at the start, but then act 3 clicks in BIG TIME. A few days removed, the more I think about it, the more I like it. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 24, 2017

Spider-Man: Homecoming… My new favorite super hero movie of all time. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) June 24, 2017

#spidermanhomecoming is PHENOMENAL fun !!! — Kristy Puchko (@KristyPuchko) June 24, 2017