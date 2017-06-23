Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex

First ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Reactions Praise a Hilarious Teen Movie Spin on Spidey

by      June 23, 2017

0

spider-man-homecoming-slice

There’s a new web-slinger in town and with the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming just around the corner, the first critical reaction to the Spidey franchise reboot have landed online. After the unprecedented deal between Marvel and Sony, Tom Holland‘s spin on the iconic comic book hero made a crowd-pleasing debut in Captain America: Civil War and with Homecoming, the latest incarnation of Peter Parker takes center stage in a key franchise starter for Sony, with a series of follow-up films including Venom and Black Cat and Sable to be at least somewhat connected to the world of Spider-Man.

Good news for Sony, it sounds like they’ve got a bonafide hit on their hands, and for Marvel as well, who can’t seem to stop making them. The first social media reactions from critics are praising the John Watts-directed film as a hilarious and fun-filled teen movie slant on the superhero genre. Indeed, “fun” seems to be the buzzword, which isn’t too much of a surprise based on the trailers. There’s also plenty of praise for the cast, especially Holland’s Peter Parker and, despite Marvel’s reputation for weak villains, Michael Keaton‘s Vulture is also getting some love.

The film opens in theaters July 7 and also stars Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Donald Glover, Tyne Daly, Marisa Tomei, and Robert Downey Jr. Check out the first reviews below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Content
Previous Article
'The Originals' EP on Hope, Sacrifice, and What Season 5 Might Bring
Next Article
Movie Talk: New Rumors Surface about 'Han Solo' Shoot
Tags

Now Trending

Latest News