‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’: Watch Michael Giacchino Put a New Twist on the Classic Theme

Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino, whose work ranges from Up to Star Trek to Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, officially entered the Marvel Studios fray last fall with Doctor Strange, and he continues his tenure this summer with Spider-Man: Homecoming. As the score is usually one of the last pieces added to a film, Giacchino is now fully in the recording stages for the Jon Watts-directed reboot, and he’s shared a tantalizing taste of what fans can expect…maybe.

In a new video posted on Twitter, we see Giacchino conducting his full orchestra in a new variation on the classic Spider-Man theme song. It’s soaring and bombastic, but it’s unclear if this is actually in the movie or if Giacchino’s just having some fun. The closest Sam Raimi’s films ever came to including the iconic Spider-Man theme song—which first arrived in the 1967 cartoon adaptation of the Marvel Comics character—was a brief glimpse at a street performer, and Marc Webb’s two reboots didn’t touch it (although somehow “Itsy Bitsy Spider” was acceptable). It’s kind of a cheesy tune, but Marvel Studios is clearly very happy to have its hands on the character in this Sony/Marvel co-production, so it’s possible they’re going all-out with this.

Coming off a last-minute replacement score for Rogue One, Giacchino is characteristically busy. He just completed the score for War for the Planet of the Apes and has begun collaborating with Brad Bird for Pixar’s The Incredibles 2. He also has the untitled Jurassic World sequel and Illumination Entertainment’s animated How the Grinch Stole Christmas on tap. But first up is Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 7th.