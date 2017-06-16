Listen to Michael Giacchino’s ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Suite

0

If you just can’t wait for Spider-Man: Homecoming, a major taste of the film has arrived online in the form of Michael Giacchino’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming Suite.” This six-minute piece of music from Giacchino’s score seems to run through the major themes of the film while also giving us our first-listen at what’s now the new Spider-Man cue. It’s fun but a little edgy, and I’m excited to hear it in the context of the film.

Giacchino first started working with Marvel Studios on Doctor Strange, which marked something of a change of pace for the studio as they hadn’t yet really reached out to major composers beyond Danny Elfman’s extra work on Avengers: Age of Ultron and Alan Silvestri’s work on The Avengers. Giacchino first broke out as the composer of Lost and the Medal of Honor video games, but soon found himself much in demand for projects like The Incredibles, Star Trek, and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. He won an Oscar for Up, and he’s been working non-stop ever since.

I consider Giacchino one of the most exciting composers working today, but I’ll admit it’s been a little bit since I’ve been truly wowed by one of his scores. He’s got some great stuff on the docket—including War for the Planet of the Apes and The Incredibles 2—and Spider-Man: Homecoming certainly sounds intriguing.

Listen to Giacchino’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming Suite” below, followed by Giacchino’s characteristically pun-tastic tracklisting. Spider-Man: Homecoming opens in theaters on July 7th and the soundtrack will be released the same day.