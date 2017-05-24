Movie Talk: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Trailer Review; Tom Cruise Confirms ‘Top Gun 2’

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday, May 24th, 2017) John Campea, Kristian Harloff, Ken Napzok, Jeremy Jahns, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- New Spider-Man: Homecoming trailers and posters released
- Tom Cruise confirms Top Gun 2 will begin filming next year
- Sam Mendes in talks for Disney’s live action Pinocchio
- Doug Liman exits DC’s Justice League Dark
- TV spots for War for the Planet of the Apes
- Rihanna/Lupita Nyong’o buddy comedy lands at Netflix with Ava DuVernay
- Charlie’s Angels reboot directed by Elizabeth Banks lands Summer 2019 release
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions