Movie Talk: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Trailer Review; Tom Cruise Confirms ‘Top Gun 2’

by      May 24, 2017

0

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday, May 24th, 2017) John Campea, Kristian Harloff, Ken Napzok, Jeremy Jahns, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Tom Cruise confirms Top Gun 2 will begin filming next year
  • Sam Mendes in talks for Disney’s live action Pinocchio
  • Rihanna/Lupita Nyong’o buddy comedy lands at Netflix with Ava DuVernay
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
spider-man-homecoming-image

Image via Sony

