‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Trailer Teaser Previews Tomorrow’s Trailer; New Images Released

Sony Pictures has unveiled a brief teaser for a brand new Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer that will be landing online tomorrow. But that’s not all! The first images of Michael Keaton’s villainous Vulture outside of his costume have also arrived, along with some bits of new info about the reboot. Directed by Jon Watts (Cop Car), the film is an unprecedented collaboration between Sony Pictures—which owns the rights to the Spider-Man character—and Marvel Studios. Marvel takes creative lead on the project, helping Sony nail a new Spider-Man movie, while in return Marvel gets to make Spider-Man officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and use him in some of their films.

Tom Holland plays the new Peter Parker, as first glimpsed in Captain America: Civil War, but Spider-Man: Homecoming promises to be a bold new entry in the MCU as Watts explains to USA Today his “regular joe”-level approach to the character, which stands in contrast to the “penthouse level” of the MCU seen in films like Iron Man and Thor.

As for the villain, Michael Keaton plays Adrian Toomes, a blue-collar character who runs a company that provides cleanup for the streets of New York after the messes left by superhero squabbles. Toomes becomes irate at Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), however, when Stark founds a new government organization that puts him out of business.

Toomes then enlists a crew that includes the Shocker (Bokeem Woodbine) and the Tinkerer (Michael Chernus) that use scavenged alien artifacts to craft high-tech weaponry that they sell to other criminals: