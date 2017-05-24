New ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Trailers Show off Vulture’s Plan and Stark’s Tech

0

Surprise! There’s not one but two new trailers for Spider-Man: Homecoming for you to enjoy today! If you’re already sold on the film, I strongly advise against watching either of these trailers because Sony/Marvel are giving away everything for free. Sure, there’ll be plenty left to enjoy once you’re actually in the theater, but it would have been nice to see some of these moments live and in person. Such is modern movie marketing! You’ve been warned.

The international trailer is the cleverer of the two, opening with a vlog from Peter Parker (Tom Holland) back when he first teamed up with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and (some of) the Avengers during the events of Captain America: Civil War. It would have been great if that was the only new footage available, but the trailer soon dives deeply into the nefarious plan of the Vulture (Michael Keaton), who’s apparently caught in a monologue.

The other trailer, meanwhile, introduces a ton of new footage as well. This time, the focus is on Parker’s spider-tech, as built and provided by Stark himself. The suit is normally a subject of scrutiny by fans, but this particular one looks to play heavily into the plot … which has been confirmed in previous and equalling revealing trailers. Will there be anything new left to see when Spider-Man: Homecoming opens July 7th? Millions of fans will soon find out!

First, check out the new international trailer below:

Now, here’s the latest trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming:

Here’s the official synopsis: