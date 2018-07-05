‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’: Nicolas Cage Confirmed to Play Another Spider-Man

0

If you want Nicolas Cage voicing superheroes, then 2018 is your year. We already knew he was voicing Superman in the upcoming Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, but it looks like Cage has another superhero on his slate this year. We’ve learned that Cage is set to play Spider-Man Noir in the upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

If you’re a bit confused by this, allow us and Wikipedia to help. For starters, the whole concept of Into the Spider-Verse is that there’s a multi-verse, and there are Spider-Men in different dimensions. Different dimensions create different Spider-Men. One of those dimensions is the “Noir” dimension. Per Wikipedia:

In this reality, Peter Parker is an inexperienced yet idealistic apprentice of a respected yet troubled reporter, who is accidentally bitten by a illegally imported and highly venomous spider, while secretly investigating a smuggling ring of ancient spider statues, but instead of killing him, the incident imbues him with super-human abilities, similar to that of a spider. Using advantage of his new abilities, Parker begins to wage a one-man war against the criminal underworld in New York City as a brutal and feared vigilante, known as the “Spider-Man”, partly to avenge the death of his uncle: Ben Parker, at the hands of the city’s major crime lord: Norman Osborn.

I doubt we’ll get all of that in the movie since the focus is more on Miles Morales being tutored by another dimension’s Peter Parker, but it’s cool to note that there will be other Spider-Men in this movie and that they’re getting some recognizable talent for the voices. It will be interesting to see how many other Spider-Men will be swinging around Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse opens December 14th and also features the voices of Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, and Liev Schreiber.

