‘Spider-Verse’: Brian Tyree Henry & Luna Lauren Velez on Making Their First Animated Feature

I love Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and I have a feeling many will feel the same way when the movie hits theaters nationwide on December 14th. The movie is just oozing with creative positivity and has this really infectious, exhilarating and inspiring vibe that has very clearly taken hold of two of its cast members – Brian Tyree Henry and Luna Lauren Velez. Henry voices Miles Morales’ father Jefferson. He’s a police officer and may be on the strict side with Miles, but it all comes from a place of love. Fortunately Miles also has his mother Rio, voiced by Lauren Velez, to balance Jefferson out. She works as a nurse, but also happily juggles her responsibilities as mother, filling Miles’ life with even more warmth and support.

With Into the Spider-Verse due in theaters on December 14th, I recently got the chance to sit down with Henry and Lauren Velez to talk about their very first experience voicing a character in an animated feature, getting to work with select props while recording, how honored they feel to be part of this production, and so much more. You can catch it all in the video interview at the top of this article, and for even more Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse coverage, click here for my conversation with write-producer Phil Lord and producer Chris Miller.

Here is the official synopsis for the film: