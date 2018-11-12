‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Character Posters Tease the Spider-Folks

0

Sony Pictures has released a series of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse character posters that tease the various versions of “Spider-Man” that appear in the film. The timing of this break is sad, given the news of Stan Lee’s passing, but it’s also a testament to the longevity of his creations. Spider-Man made his debut in popular culture in 1962, in the comic book Amazing Fantasy #15. Now, over 50 years later, the character remains just as relevant.

And in the case of Into the Spider-Verse, the evolution of the Spider-Man character is impossible to miss. The animated film’s protagonist is Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), a character who made his debut in Spider-Man comics in 2011. The depiction of Spider-Man as non-white—specifically a character who is Afro-Latino—showed that the moniker of “Spider-Man” knows no bounds, and it’s what the suit brings out in the character that really matters. Lee himself approved of the creation of Morales, and in Into the Spider-Verse he’s but one of many Spider-Folks who get to shine when Morales slips into an alternate dimension populated by the many different people (and pigs) who have donned the Spider suit.

These character posters run down the various iterations of Spider-Man, from the classic Peter Parker (Jake Johnson) to a literal talking pig named Spider-Ham (voiced by John Mulaney).

So take a look at the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse character posters below and think on the legacy of Stan Lee’s creation. The film also features the voices of Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Hailee Steinfeld, Liev Schreiber, Luna Lauren Velez, and Lily Tomlin. Written by Phil Lord and Rodney Rothman and directed by Rotham, Peter Ramsey, and Bob Perschietti, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hits theaters on December 14th.