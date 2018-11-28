Watch: Peter Parker Trains Miles Morales in New ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ Clip

0

Fresh off of absolutely glowing reactions to the film, Sony Pictures has released a new extended clip from the upcoming animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The film originated when Sony asked Phil Lord and Chris Miller to craft an animated Spider-Man movie, but they agreed only if the protagonist could be Miles Morales. Lord set about writing the script solo—Miller is still a producer, but the two were simultaneously juggling this, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and The LEGO Movie 2—and eventually hit upon the idea to craft a film that would introduce many versions of “Spider-Man.” Indeed, the film introduces the idea of multiple dimensions, which is how we get Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) meeting a middle-aged Peter Parker (Jake Johnson).

In this clip, we see Parker training Miles to become Spider-Man, and the two then stumble across Spider-Gwen (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld). The animation continues to be thrilling, and I have to say casting Johnson as Peter Parker is absolutely inspired.

Reactions to the film last night and this morning have been off the charts positive, with some going so far as to say it’s the best Spider-Man movie ever made (it currently stands at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, and Collider’s own Matt Goldberg will have his review on the site later today, so stay tuned). We’ll get a chance to see for ourselves in a couple of weeks, but Sony is clearly bullish on the project as we learned yesterday that they’re already developing a sequel and a female-centric spinoff following Gwen.

Check out the new Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse clip below via Fandango.The film also features the voices of Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Hailee Steinfeld, Liev Schreiber, Luna Lauren Velez, and Lily Tomlin. Written by Phil Lord and Rodney Rothman and directed by Rothman, Peter Ramsey, and Bob Perschietti, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hits theaters on December 14th.