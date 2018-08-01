New ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Image Reveals Costume Variants

0

Happy Spider-Man Day! To celebrate what should be an official, government-recognized holiday, Sony Pictures Animation has unveiled a new look at the upcoming animated superhero epic, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Not only will the new film feature Miles Morales on the big screen for the first time, it’ll fold in multiple universes complete with many, many iterations of the title hero. But no matter the hero or their universe, they’re going to need a costume to fight crime. That’s where this new image comes in.

Shameik Moore stars as the voice of Miles Morales, with Mahershala Ali and Brian Tyree Henry voicing Aaron and Jefferson Davis respectively, the latter of whom is Miles’ father. Additionally, Liev Schreiber is playing the villain Kingpin, Hailee Steinfeld is Spider-Gwen, Luna Lauren-Valez is Miles’ mother Rio, and Lily Tomlin is Aunt May. Directed by Peter Ramsey (Rise of the Guardians), Bob Perischetti (writer of The Little Prince), and Rodney Rothman (writer of 22 Jump Street), Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse opens December 14th.

Here’s how Sony Pictures Animation revealed the new image:

Check out the full image below and be sure to click through to zoom in on details, which we’ll break down in a second:

Luckily, Nerdist had some more insight as to the costumes in question in the image above. Per their write-up:

On the left is the Electro-Proof suit, which first appeared in 1997’s Amazing Spider-Man #425 to help Peter and X-Man defeat the villainous Electro; in the middle is Peter Parker’s classic Spider-Man suit; and on the right, we have the Secret War Spider-Man suit, a S.H.I.E.L.D.-designed stealth suit worn during Nick Fury’s covert mission to overthrow the Latverian government.

Could this Spider-Gallery be just an Easter egg/tease for the wider Marvel Comics world, or can we expect to see more of these connections in potential future animated Spider-Man films? Fingers crossed it’s the latter, but Into the Spider-Verse is already jam-packed full of characters, so stuffing too many more in would probably be too much of a good thing. Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

For more of our continuing coverage of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, be sure to scope out the following write-ups: